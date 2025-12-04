Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Imagine paying close to a million dollars... for a three-room Housing Board flat.

Some people did, and in the first 11 months of 2025, at least four three-room resale Housing Board flats were sold for between $900,000 and $935,000.

To be clear, these prices are not representative of the norm.

In that same period, the majority of three-room resale flats were sold for an average price of $470,000.

What’s raising eyebrow s is the rising number of pricier three-room resale flats.



In 2024, just one such transaction took place when a three-room resale flat in Alkaff Lakeview was sold for $900,000 in the last month of the year.

Furthermore, the number of three-room flats resold for between $800,000 and $900,000 more than doubled from 41 in 2024 to 95 in 2025.

What’s driving these eye-watering prices for smaller units, and how does this affect buyers who see three-room units as the most accessible way to own a first home?

In this episode of The Usual Place podcast, I speak with Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg, and Mr Patrick Chee, property agent and founder of real estate portal Homeseller SG.

