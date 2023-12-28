Why a single female pays less for motor insurance than a married one

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
It is compulsory for all vehicles to have third-party insurance and vehicles that are under financing are required to have comprehensive insurance policies.
To find out how motorists can avoid some of the pitfalls of getting coverage for their vehicles, ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with Mr Douglas Chia, the chief executive of Eazy, an insurance brokerage.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:33 Why does it seem that motor insurance premiums are always going up, even when the car is getting older?
10:00 A married male driver pays less for insurance than an unmarried one, but the opposite is true for female drivers: an unmarried one is deemed to be less risky than a married one
21:33 How the No Claim Discount (NCD) protector does not work to the motorist’s benefit
28:00 Why accidents in rental cars are so shockingly expensive
33:49 Horror stories of exorbitant claims from staged accidents
44:35 What happens if the other party runs away in an accident?
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow COE Watch Podcast here:
Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2
Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G
Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ
Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!