Why a single female pays less for motor insurance than a married one

To find out how motorists can avoid some of the pitfalls of getting coverage for their vehicles, ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with Mr Douglas Chia, the chief executive of Eazy, an insurance brokerage.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:33 Why does it seem that motor insurance premiums are always going up, even when the car is getting older?

10:00 A married male driver pays less for insurance than an unmarried one, but the opposite is true for female drivers: an unmarried one is deemed to be less risky than a married one

21:33 How the No Claim Discount (NCD) protector does not work to the motorist’s benefit

28:00 Why accidents in rental cars are so shockingly expensive

33:49 Horror stories of exorbitant claims from staged accidents

44:35 What happens if the other party runs away in an accident?

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow COE Watch Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2

Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G

Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ

Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!