Wholesaler and director fined $5,000 each for illegally importing about 216kg of fruits and veggies

SINGAPORE - A wholesaler and its director were each fined $5,000 on Wednesday for illegally importing fresh produce for sale.

On Aug 25, 2022, a truck carrying food produce consigned to Qing Ye Trading was referred for checks during a joint operation conducted by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Woodlands Checkpoint, the agencies said in a statement.

The truck was then referred to SFA for a follow-up inspection in which about 216kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh fruits and vegetables were found. All illegal consignments were seized.

Its director Kang Soon Poh was fined for failing to prevent the offence.

SFA said illegally imported foods from unknown sources can pose a safety risk and lead to adverse health effects if unregulated or high levels of pesticides were used.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.