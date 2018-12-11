Wholegrain prata, naan and buns, anyone?

SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans are choosing healthier food options when they dine out, according to the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

About 83 million healthier meals were sold by food and beverage operators, hawker centres and coffee shops under the HPB's Healthier Dining Programme (HDP) between April 2018 and September 2018.

In contrast, the figure between April 2017 and March 2018 was about 50 million.

To qualify as a healthier meal based on HPB's nutrition guidelines, a food option has to contain 500 calories or less.

In addition, the food option is assessed based on the ingredients used, the way the food is prepared, the recipe and the portions offered.

Under the HDP, which was launched in June 2014 to provide healthier alternatives for Singaporeans who dine out, HPB partners with the food and beverage industry to offer lower-calorie meals, healthier ingredients, such as wholegrain staples, and reduced-sugar beverages in their menus.

Said Mr Zee Yoong Kang, HPB's chief executive: "The taste buds of Singaporeans are shifting. The war on diabetes has made Singaporeans very much aware of the need to adopt wholegrain, less-sugar options."

As of mid-October 2018, there are more than 1,200 F&B operators, hawker centres and coffee shops that are in the Healthier Dining Programme.

The HPB has been working with these partners to incorporate wholegrains in conventional staples such as bread, rice and noodles.

In its latest partnership with Prata Wala, the first prata restaurant chain to get on board the HDP, wholegrain variants of Singapore favourites such as prata and naan, which contain 25 per cent wholegrain flour, have been made available to consumers.

Mr Joseph Lee, the director of First Gourmet, the parent company of Prata Wala, said: "We tried to develop wholegrain prata about nine years ago, but failed. We couldn't flip the prata because the wholegrain flour was very coarse at that time. The grains cut through the dough, and whenever we tried to flip the prata, it would tear."

Mr Zee said that fine-cut wholegrain flour was developed and made available as an ingredient as a result of recent advancements in food technology, making wholegrain prata possible.

Swee Heng Bakery, which has been in business for 29 years, has also joined the programme with six new wholegrain products, including Cranberry Mango Bun and Sweet Potato Chiffon Cake.

Its spokesman said that given a growing trend to eat healthy, not just in Singapore but globally, the timing was perfect for the company to venture further into the healthier product range.

The introduction of more wholegrain options into the national diet via the HDP is one of the national initiatives undertaken to counter the increasing incidence of diabetes among Singaporeans.

A recent public consultation by the Ministry of Health sought the public's views on possible measures to cut Singaporeans' sugar intake from pre-packaged sugar-sweetened beverages.