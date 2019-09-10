Who will be The Lion (dance) King?

Visitors to Orchard Road can expect to have a roaring good time over the next few days. Some of Singapore's best lion dance teams will be battling it out this week at the 25th Ngee Ann City National Lion Dance Championships 2019, at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza. Last year's champions of the "Freestyle Southern Lion Dance", Yi Wei Athletic Association Team B, are among the 20 teams taking part in the competition, which ends on Saturday. The winning group of the freestyle category will walk away with a trophy and a cash award of $6,000, and for the traditional category, there is a cash award of $2,800 and a trophy. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung will be the guest of honour at the closing ceremony on Saturday.