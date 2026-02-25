Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Focusing on the heat and high prices might be easy, but ensure you don't miss how Singapore is reinventing itself through deep storytelling and future-ready tourism strategies.

Synopsis: On Wednesdays, The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.

Singapore’s tourism pitch is not just about selling its picture-perfect skyline; it’s also about showcasing its rich multiculturalism, leaning into its talent in hosting world-class events, and taking visitors on a journey to discover how a young nation is defining its own identity.

In this episode, senior columnist Tan Dawn Wei speaks with Ms Jean Ng, assistant chief executive of Experience Development at the Singapore Tourism Board, and Mr Matin Mohdari, head of Public Policy for Southeast and South Asia at online travel company Expedia Group about Chinese traveller sentiment, events as demand drivers, cooling the city, and how AI could reshape tourism by 2040.

They unpack Singapore’s 2025 performance, why “hot, boring, expensive” perceptions among some Chinese travellers matter, and how STB is adjusting for younger, social-media-led free-and-easy visitors through partnerships, IP, and precinct storytelling.

The conversation also looks at practical ways to soften the tropical heat, what Singapore offers versus rival Asian cities, and the balance between premium experiences and everyday affordability.

Finally, they explore Tourism 2040 – the roadmap to hitting between $47 and $50 billion in tourism receipts by then – and how AI can boost productivity behind the scenes, while keeping the human stories that make a place emotionally resonant.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:54 “Too hot, too boring, too expensive”

13:14 Singapore can’t change its climate, but it can make the outdoor experience more enjoyable

16:54 Singapore’s edge over other Asian cities

24:48 Going after “quality tourism” in Singapore’s Tourism 2040 roadmap

38:10 What Singapore needs to loosen control over, to be emotionally resonant

Host: Tan Dawn Wei

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong

---

