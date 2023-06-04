‘Who’s disrupting peace in the region?’: China prefers dialogue but warns US against ‘bullying’

SINGAPORE – China said it wants to promote dialogue over confrontation, even as it lambasted the United States for “bullying” and disrupting peace in the region.
In his anticipated maiden speech on Sunday at the 2023 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu was quick to take aim at the Western superpower, blaming it for “forcing its rules on others”, although he did not name the US.
He was speaking on the third and final day of the Asian security forum where top military officials from the region and beyond have gathered, and where fraught US-China relations, the Ukraine war and disputes in the South China Sea have dominated discussions.
Describing a world beset by a “resurgent Cold War mentality” and rising regional conflicts, General Li said questions have been raised over the state of affairs in the Asia-Pacific.
“People cannot but ask these questions: Who is disrupting peace in the region? What are the root causes of chaos and instability? And what should we stay vigilant and guard against?” he said.
He said that with the Asia-Pacific facing unprecedented security challenges, China is ready to promote closer security partnerships that are fair and equitable, citing its Global Security Initiative.
First proposed by President Xi Jinping at the 2022 Boao Forum in Hainan, the initiative has been described as an alternative to the Western-led security architecture. Sceptics, however, view it as another strategy to advance China’s global influence.
As China’s political and economic power expands, it has pushed out various road maps such as the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative that rival the dominant, liberal-centric order and appeal to developing nations.
China’s vision for a global security architecture would be one based on mutual respect, said Gen Li.
“Some country, however, takes a selective approach to rules and international laws. It likes forcing its own rules on others, and even attempts to constrain others,” he said.
“Its so-called rules-based international order never tells you what the rules are, and who made these rules,” he added.
China had rejected an American invitation to meet on the sidelines of the security conference, citing the US’ refusal to lift sanctions on Gen Li for purchases of Russian weaponry.
While there were no bilateral meetings, the two defence chiefs met briefly at an opening dinner on Friday and sat across from each other at a ministerial lunch hosted by Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Saturday.
Gen Li’s comments come as the Chinese military said it tracked an American warship and a Canadian warship sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. The People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command, in a statement, had accused the two countries of “causing trouble intentionally” and hurting regional peace and stability.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had in his Saturday speech warned against “bullying and coercion” and pledged to help countries in the region “deter aggression”.
On Sunday, Gen Li also restated China’s red lines over Taiwan and the South China Sea, warning that it will not rule out the use of force to take back the self-ruled island.
But the general also left the door open for conciliation with the US, saying that while the two countries are different in many ways, they should seek common ground and nurture ties.
The US, he said, “needs to act with sincerity, match its words with deeds and take concrete actions together with China to stabilise the relations and prevent further deterioration”.
“A severe conflict or confrontation between China and the US will be an unbearable disaster for the world,” he said.