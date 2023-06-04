‘Who’s disrupting peace in the region?’: China prefers dialogue but warns US against ‘bullying’

SINGAPORE – China said it wants to promote dialogue over confrontation, even as it lambasted the United States for “bullying” and disrupting peace in the region.

In his anticipated maiden speech on Sunday at the 2023 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu was quick to take aim at the Western superpower, blaming it for “forcing its rules on others”, although he did not name the US.

He was speaking on the third and final day of the Asian security forum where top military officials from the region and beyond have gathered, and where fraught US-China relations, the Ukraine war and disputes in the South China Sea have dominated discussions.

Describing a world beset by a “resurgent Cold War mentality” and rising regional conflicts, General Li said questions have been raised over the state of affairs in the Asia-Pacific.

“People cannot but ask these questions: Who is disrupting peace in the region? What are the root causes of chaos and instability? And what should we stay vigilant and guard against?” he said.

He said that with the Asia-Pacific facing unprecedented security challenges, China is ready to promote closer security partnerships that are fair and equitable, citing its Global Security Initiative.

First proposed by President Xi Jinping at the 2022 Boao Forum in Hainan, the initiative has been described as an alternative to the Western-led security architecture. Sceptics, however, view it as another strategy to advance China’s global influence.

As China’s political and economic power expands, it has pushed out various road maps such as the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative that rival the dominant, liberal-centric order and appeal to developing nations.

China’s vision for a global security architecture would be one based on mutual respect, said Gen Li.

“Some country, however, takes a selective approach to rules and international laws. It likes forcing its own rules on others, and even attempts to constrain others,” he said.

“Its so-called rules-based international order never tells you what the rules are, and who made these rules,” he added.

China had rejected an American invitation to meet on the sidelines of the security conference, citing the US’ refusal to lift sanctions on Gen Li for purchases of Russian weaponry.

While there were no bilateral meetings, the two defence chiefs met briefly at an opening dinner on Friday and sat across from each other at a ministerial lunch hosted by Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Saturday.