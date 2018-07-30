Where's the Merlion? Find 53 items in ST's National Day game

How well do you know Singapore icons such as the Merlion and Red Lions? And do you have an eye for detail?

Try out The Straits Times' National Day online game, and stand a chance to win National Day Parade (NDP) preview tickets for Saturday and NDP fun packs.

To play the interactive game, readers have to look for 53 items - to mark Singapore's 53rd birthday - hidden in an illustration of a packed crowd watching the NDP.

The items include: the Singapore flag, the Merlion, the Singapore Armed Forces' Red Lions parachute team, national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim and the number 53.

Those who find all 53 items can participate in a lucky draw and stand a chance to be among 20 who will win either a pair of NDP preview tickets or an official NDP fun pack.

The game is inspired by the popular British children's puzzle book series Where's Wally?, where readers try to spot the bespectacled namesake character located in a busy scene.

HOW TO TAKE PART

Readers who wish to take part in the lucky draw contest have to find all 53 items, and follow the instructions in the game to submit their details. They have to do so by 1 pm tomorrow to qualify for the contest. Twenty winners will be selected to receive either a pair of NDP preview tickets or an NDP fun pack.

The ST game's meticulously detailed backdrop was designed by digital infographic journalist Billy Ker, who spent more than 50 hours drawing it painstakingly by hand.

Mr Ker, 29, said it was a difficult but fun task.

"It was tricky to populate the scene, because we had to hide the 53 items such that they would be challenging to find, but also make the background lively," he said.

Look out for his "Easter eggs" stashed in the crowd, including mascots from Singapore's public education campaigns, and famous characters from shows like Star Wars and Sesame Street.

Others involved in the project include senior Web developer Thong Yong Jun, 31, and Web developer Jocelyn Tan, 29.

Web designer Lim Ling Li, 40, coloured the graphic's backdrop, while user interface designer Alyssa Karla Mungcal, 26, helped create the game's desktop interface.

The online game followed last year's popular National Day gigapixel project - an extremely high-resolution panorama of the NDP crowd.

ST digital editor Ong Hwee Hwee said: "We try to do something special every year to mark Singapore's birthday, and we want our readers to be part of it. I hope they have fun with this year's project."

Tee Zhuo