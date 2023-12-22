Where you can catch New Year’s Eve fireworks in the heartland to welcome 2024

SINGAPORE – A silent disco, a cold pyrotechnics show and a “paw-ty” for pets are among events residents in the heartland can usher 2024 in with.

The People’s Association (PA) said on Dec 22 that 28 community celebrations around the island, organised by its grassroots organisations, are expected to bring together some 70,000 residents as 2023 comes to a close.

In Bedok, for example, up to 1,500 residents from East Coast and Kampong Chai Chee will take part in a silent disco – dancing to their preferred music while donning colourful LED headsets – at Heartbeat@Bedok on New Year’s Eve, in an attempt to enter the Singapore Book of Records for “largest silent disco”.

Celebrations for Punggol residents on New Year’s Eve, meanwhile, begin at 2pm with a carnival for families, which will be followed by performances by artistes including Taufik Batisah in the evening, before “cold” pyrotechnics and a laser and light show welcome 2024.

In Farrer-Leedon, the growing pet-owner community can look forward to a party with their furry friends on Dec 30. It will include grooming sessions, obedience training and an obstacle course for the quadrupeds to showcase their agility, as well as a best-dressed competition where they can show off their personalities and styles.

For those keen to catch fireworks over the heartland on New Year’s Eve, PA said seven locations have set up displays. They are:

Tampines, Our Tampines Hub town square

Boon Lay, Block 215 Boon Lay Hardcourt

Marsiling, Woodlands Stadium

Nee Soon, Futsal Arena @ Yishun

Keat Hong, Keat Hong Square (Hardcourt, Choa Chu Kang loop)

MacPherson, Hardcourt outside MacPherson Community Centre

Marine Parade, Block 46 Marine Crescent Hardcourt

Members of the public can approach their nearby community centres, Residents’ Committees, Neighbourhood Committees, and Resident Networks for more information on the events.