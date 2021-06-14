HOME IN FOCUS

Where trains used to halt

Scenes at iconic Tanglin Halt estate will soon be history as it makes way for redevelopment

Tanglin Halt estate as seen from the Rail Corridor, a nature trail along the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway line. KTM had two stations in Queenstown – one where Ikea now stands and the other at Tanglin Halt Industrial Estate.
Compact discs hanging among clothes left outside a flat at Block 44 Tanglin Halt Road to dry, possibly to prevent the birds from dirtying the newly washed clothes.
A bird's eye view of Tanglin Halt estate, including Commonwealth Drive Food Centre, Tanglin Halt Market, as well as flats along Tanglin Halt Road and Commonwealth Drive.
A sheltered walkway near Block 45 Tanglin Halt Road. Residents of 3,480 flats in 31 blocks in the estate will soon have to move out under the HDB's Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme in the largest such project to date.
Kiddy rides outside the Museum @ My Queenstown, at 46-3 Commonwealth Drive, which showcases the history of the area. In addition to the 31 blocks of residential flats, seven commercial blocks in the estate will also be demolished.
Block 71 Commonwealth Drive is one of the remaining apartment blocks in Queenstown designed by the Singapore Improvement Trust, which is the predecessor of the Housing Board.
A landscaped path featuring maroon slate and smooth pebbles between Blocks 28 and 29 Tanglin Halt Road.
Mr Lee Boo Song, 68, owner of Hock Ann Confectionery in Tanglin Halt, has been running the baked goods shop at Block 46-3 since 1986. ''Even after they've moved out, customers still come back for our traditional flavour,'' said Mr Lee, adding that he
Developed in the 1960s, Tanglin Halt was among the earliest neighbourhoods built by the Housing Board.

The name "Tanglin Halt" came from the fact that trains used to "halt" at the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu station.

Residents of 3,480 flats in 31 blocks in the estate will soon have to move under the HDB's Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), the largest Sers project to date.

Tanglin Halt Market and Commonwealth Drive Food Centre will be demolished too, as will seven commercial blocks in the estate. Demolition is expected to be completed by 2024.

The Straits Times executive photojournalist Lim Yaohui captures scenes in the iconic estate which will eventually fade into history.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2021, with the headline 'Where trains used to halt'.
