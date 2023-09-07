Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

SINGAPORE - It is less than a month to the Mid-Autumn Festival, when people tuck into mouthwatering mooncakes, admire lantern displays, and celebrate family reunions under a full moon.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept 29 this year, will be celebrated in several places across the island. Admission is free.

Chinatown

The Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival, themed “A Journey of Love and Celebration”, will come to life with lanterns adorning the streets of Chinatown. The official light-up and opening ceremony will be at Kreta Ayer Square on Sept 15 at 7pm.

Following this, the street light-up will be from Sept 15 to Oct 14, 7pm to midnight, at New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street.

There will also be a festive fair during this period from 10am to 10pm, at the open space in front of People’s Park Complex. Visitors can also catch stage performances at Kreta Ayer Square on Sept 16 and 17, 7pm to 9pm.

Gardens by the Bay