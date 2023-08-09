Where to catch NDP fireworks and fly-past even if you are not at the Padang

SINGAPORE - Didn’t manage to get tickets to the National Day Parade? You can still catch the fly-past and fireworks displays at other locations around Singapore on Wednesday.

Head down to these five sites: ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre, ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre, ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre, ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre and Our Tampines Hub.

The fireworks will be set off at the same time as those at the Padang, where the parade will be held, and Marina Bay.

The five sites will be open to the public from 6pm, with the fireworks displays expected to take place from 8.15pm to 8.25pm. Public viewing within these sites will be facilitated on a first-come, first-served basis.