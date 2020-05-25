Where to apply

These are some examples of where fresh polytechnic and university graduates can apply for research traineeship positions:

RESEARCH INSTITUTES IN AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITIES

Applied Materials-NUS Advanced Materials Corporate Lab

Focuses on finding and commercialising new materials for manufacturing advanced semiconductors.

WIL@NUS Corporate Laboratory

Focuses on engineering microbes and enzymes to produce biochemicals from natural sources in a more sustainable and cost-effective way, to then be used in industries such as food and nutrition.

NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology (iHealthtech)

Focuses on advancing health through innovation; involves technology research, such as developing wireless systems for biosensors.

HP-NTU Corporate Lab

Focuses on 3D printing, artificial intelligence and machine learning and cyber security.

Singtel Cognitive and Artificial Intelligence Lab for Enterprises (Scale@NTU)

Aims to develop applications for use in the areas of public safety, smart urban solutions, transport, healthcare and manufacturing.

COMPANIES UNDER SGINNOVATE'S SUMMATION PROGRAMME, RELATED TO THE DEEP TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY

Taiger Singapore

Aims to help organisations optimise operational efficiencies by automating complex cognitive tasks.

Entropica Labs

Creates models, algorithms and software tools related to quantum computing.

NDR Medical Technology

Develops surgical robotics known as Automated Needle Targeting to assist surgeons during minimally invasive surgery.

SpeQtral

Specialises in quantum technology for satellite-based communication systems.

Lucence Diagnostics

Invents novel liquid biopsy tests for cancer detection and treatment.

