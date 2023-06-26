Where’s the nearest available loo from an MRT station? Check your phone to find out

SINGAPORE – Train commuters on the North-South Line can now scan a QR code displayed at MRT stations and on trains to find the nearest available restroom, as well as check for station toilet renovation updates.
SMRT’s new mobile-friendly digital initiative is a pilot launched in response to a key finding from the SMRT Commuter Lifestyle Survey conducted in March, which highlighted that restroom services were a primary concern of commuters.
It is being piloted on the North-South Line from May 25 to Thursday, with plans for further expansion subject to the rail operator’s review.
Scanning the QR code launches The Vital Project website, which provides directions to toilets located near stations and their neighbouring amenities.
It also updates users on the progress of toilet renovations and user ratings of the restrooms.
This initiative is especially handy as toilet refurbishment works are being carried out progressively at 30 MRT stations along Singapore’s MRT lines. They are 15 stations on the North-South Line, 14 stations on the East-West Line and Serangoon station on the Circle Line.
Each restroom will be closed for an average of 2½ months as it undergoes refurbishment, according to the Land Transport Authority.
These works – including ventilation improvement works, installation of anti-slip tiles and energy-efficient technologies – are slated to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.
Some commuters have applauded The Vital Project for its usefulness.
Housewife Esther Low, 58, said the renovation updates will help to save people from making wasted trips to a toilet that is closed for renovation.
Mr Bryan Wee, 23, a student, said the map feature showing restrooms near an MRT station is helpful for people who prefer to use toilets outside the stations.
But office manager Loo Siew Yin, 45, pointed out that the way-finding information on the website is not detailed enough.
She said: “It could provide clearer directions, such as telling me whether I should turn left or right after exiting the gantry, instead of just informing me that the toilet is ‘one minute from the MRT gantry’.”
Mrs Low also suggested that the website should include the locations of more toilets in other places nearby as most commuters would already know where the station toilets are located.