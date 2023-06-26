Where’s the nearest available loo from an MRT station? Check your phone to find out

SINGAPORE – Train commuters on the North-South Line can now scan a QR code displayed at MRT stations and on trains to find the nearest available restroom, as well as check for station toilet renovation updates.

SMRT’s new mobile-friendly digital initiative is a pilot launched in response to a key finding from the SMRT Commuter Lifestyle Survey conducted in March, which highlighted that restroom services were a primary concern of commuters.

It is being piloted on the North-South Line from May 25 to Thursday, with plans for further expansion subject to the rail operator’s review.

Scanning the QR code launches The Vital Project website, which provides directions to toilets located near stations and their neighbouring amenities.

It also updates users on the progress of toilet renovations and user ratings of the restrooms.

This initiative is especially handy as toilet refurbishment works are being carried out progressively at 30 MRT stations along Singapore’s MRT lines. They are 15 stations on the North-South Line, 14 stations on the East-West Line and Serangoon station on the Circle Line.

Each restroom will be closed for an average of 2½ months as it undergoes refurbishment, according to the Land Transport Authority.

These works – including ventilation improvement works, installation of anti-slip tiles and energy-efficient technologies – are slated to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Some commuters have applauded The Vital Project for its usefulness.