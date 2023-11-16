Where’s Jerry? Inflatable mascot in Sentosa allegedly stolen

SINGAPORE – One half of the cartoon duo Tom And Jerry has gone missing from Sentosa.

And it is not because Jerry the mouse has gone into hiding.

Inflatable mascots of the two characters – a 3m-tall Tom and 1.5m-tall Jerry – were part of an ongoing exhibition on Siloso beach, but on Nov 13 Jerry was allegedly stolen.

Exhibition organiser Warner Bros Discovery told The Straits Times that it was found missing from the site near Emerald Pavilion on Monday. A police report has been made.

The Warner spokesman said it is sad to see the two characters separated.

“Tom cannot exist without Jerry and Jerry cannot exist without Tom. They have to be together, that’s how they have been for 83 years,” he added.

The original series of the cat-and-mouse duo was created in 1940.

The mascots are part of the WB100 Celebrating Every Story event in Sentosa, which also features DC heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman and is held till Nov 26.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged over the incident and they are investigating.

The mascots are deflated each night after the exhibition closes for the day at 9pm. The Warner spokesman said the thief might have struck late on the night of Nov 12 or in the wee hours of Nov 13.

The mascots, which have the two characters eating durian, are modelled after the first localised Tom And Jerry series.

The seven-part show has the duo taking their comical misadventures to the Lion City.

Asked whether a replacement mascot would be made, the spokesman added that this was unlikely.

The two mascots cost “several thousand dollars” and it would take “weeks to make a new one”.