When dating doesn’t stop at marriage

SINGAPORE – One often associates dating with young, unmarried couples going out for a night of romance.

However, for Mr Shawn Wong, 35, and Mrs Promise Wong, 34, their dates have continued long into their nine-year marriage.

To find time for romance amid the daily hustle and bustle of married life, the entrepreneur couple weave their weekly dates into the errands they have to run.

For example, when Mr Wong had to visit a tailor to make a suit for a friend’s wedding, the couple decided to first enjoy a meal at a ramen shop they frequently haunt.

Being busy with work also meant that some dates just involved watching a movie together at home with a platter of cheeses in hand.

When asked if having to complete chores affected the quality of their dates, the couple, who do not have children, said their conversations were often more important than the specific activity they were doing.

“Good conversations can happen as we look for clothes, shop for groceries or even queue at the bank,” said Mr Wong.

For Mr Jason Ang, 50, and Mrs Shelen Ang, 46, dating as a married couple is harder with children in the picture.

On their fortnightly film dates, for example, the Angs have to arrange childcare for their two sons, aged 9 and 12, if they expect to return home late. As a result, dates could not occur spontaneously.

Mr Ang, a pastor, said: “With our kids, I cannot ask my wife to go on a date on the day itself. I’ll probably have to suggest the next night or the night after.”

Despite facing difficulties, both couples agreed that dating is important for a strong marriage, though it has to be much more intentional.

Said Mrs Ang, a marriage and parenting trainer: “After you get married, the danger is that you take each other for granted.

“Dating is a chance to rekindle that spark of love in each other again.”