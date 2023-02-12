When dating doesn’t stop at marriage

SINGAPORE – One often associates dating with young, unmarried couples going out for a night of romance.
However, for Mr Shawn Wong, 35, and Mrs Promise Wong, 34, their dates have continued long into their nine-year marriage.
To find time for romance amid the daily hustle and bustle of married life, the entrepreneur couple weave their weekly dates into the errands they have to run.
For example, when Mr Wong had to visit a tailor to make a suit for a friend’s wedding, the couple decided to first enjoy a meal at a ramen shop they frequently haunt.
Being busy with work also meant that some dates just involved watching a movie together at home with a platter of cheeses in hand.
When asked if having to complete chores affected the quality of their dates, the couple, who do not have children, said their conversations were often more important than the specific activity they were doing.
“Good conversations can happen as we look for clothes, shop for groceries or even queue at the bank,” said Mr Wong.
For Mr Jason Ang, 50, and Mrs Shelen Ang, 46, dating as a married couple is harder with children in the picture.
On their fortnightly film dates, for example, the Angs have to arrange childcare for their two sons, aged 9 and 12, if they expect to return home late. As a result, dates could not occur spontaneously.
Mr Ang, a pastor, said: “With our kids, I cannot ask my wife to go on a date on the day itself. I’ll probably have to suggest the next night or the night after.”
Despite facing difficulties, both couples agreed that dating is important for a strong marriage, though it has to be much more intentional.
Said Mrs Ang, a marriage and parenting trainer: “After you get married, the danger is that you take each other for granted.
“Dating is a chance to rekindle that spark of love in each other again.”
Mrs Wong said dating her husband has helped her to understand him better, which enabled them to resolve arguments and reconcile faster.
For both couples, a recent campaign launched by Focus on the Family (FOTF) Singapore, a local charity, has helped to enhance their dates.
To encourage married couples to make dating a priority, the Celebrate Marriage campaign features dating prompts such as the How To Date Your Spouse Again guide, which is available through the campaign’s website.
Ms Alicia Boo, chief of impact at FOTF Singapore, said: “The campaign reminds us that regular dating is a great habit to instil in both young and older marriages. Many good things can happen when couples intentionally set aside time to date.”
Ms Cynthia Ho, a marriage counsellor at Reach Community Services who is not involved in the campaign, said: “Going on dates regularly helps the spouse to feel loved, feel important and wanted even after their wedding.
“This helps them to be emotionally connected with their spouse through conversations, and reminds them that they are special to each other.”