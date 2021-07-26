HOME IN FOCUS

When care comes to you

When S'pore marks Nurses' Day on Sunday, many patients will be saluting the nurses who go to their homes to take care of them

During her fortnightly visits to Mr Panirel Chelvan, Ms Hariarti packs his daily medication - a cocktail of about 20 tablets - into a pillbox to make it easier for him to take it on time. Ms Hariarti says that patients sometimes forget to take their
Ms Hariarti Sahak, a nurse with Thye Hua Kwan Home Care Services, taking a walk with Madam Law Bee Neo. They often go for short walks during Ms Hariarti’s visits so Madam Law can enjoy some fresh air and exercise.ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG
Mr Chelvan enjoying a packet of tea Ms Hariarti bought for him, while chatting with her. The 58-year-old has been living alone in a Bukit Merah rental flat for the past 18 years.
Mr Chelvan enjoying a packet of tea Ms Hariarti bought for him, while chatting with her. The 58-year-old has been living alone in a Bukit Merah rental flat for the past 18 years.
During her fortnightly visits to Mr Panirel Chelvan, Ms Hariarti packs his daily medication – a cocktail of about 20 tablets – into a pillbox to make it easier for him to take it on time. Ms Hariarti says that patients sometimes forget to take th
During her fortnightly visits to Mr Panirel Chelvan, Ms Hariarti packs his daily medication – a cocktail of about 20 tablets – into a pillbox to make it easier for him to take it on time. Ms Hariarti says that patients sometimes forget to take their medicine, and some pick and choose their medication, especially patients with chronic illnesses who may have lost the motivation to deal with their ailments.
During her fortnightly visits to Mr Panirel Chelvan, Ms Hariarti packs his daily medication - a cocktail of about 20 tablets - into a pillbox to make it easier for him to take it on time. Ms Hariarti says that patients sometimes forget to take their
Ms Hariarti chatting with Madam Law during one of her visits while showing the patient, who has dementia, an old photo of herself.
Holding Madam Law’s hand as she takes a walk with the patient.
Holding Madam Law’s hand as she takes a walk with the patient.
Taking the time to explain to Madam Law why she needs different types of medicine, even though the patient relies on her family and domestic helper to give her the medication on time.
Taking the time to explain to Madam Law why she needs different types of medicine, even though the patient relies on her family and domestic helper to give her the medication on time.
Ms Hariarti heading for the lift lobby after visiting Madam Law in her Queenstown flat. During these visits, she sorts out her patient’s medication and checks her blood pressure and blood oxygen, and also gives her words of encouragement.
Ms Hariarti heading for the lift lobby after visiting Madam Law in her Queenstown flat. During these visits, she sorts out her patient’s medication and checks her blood pressure and blood oxygen, and also gives her words of encouragement.
During her fortnightly visits to Mr Panirel Chelvan, Ms Hariarti packs his daily medication - a cocktail of about 20 tablets - into a pillbox to make it easier for him to take it on time. Ms Hariarti says that patients sometimes forget to take their
Ms Hariarti cleaning her face during a quick break in her car before driving to the next patient’s home. These are the only times when she has a chance to take off her mask during her working hours.
During her fortnightly visits to Mr Panirel Chelvan, Ms Hariarti packs his daily medication - a cocktail of about 20 tablets - into a pillbox to make it easier for him to take it on time. Ms Hariarti says that patients sometimes forget to take their
Ms Hariarti cleaning Mr Chelvan’s wound. After a bad fall in 2008, he had surgery, during which a metal plate was implanted in his right hip. But he had a bone infection after the plate was removed in 2011, and the infection continues to trouble him as it causes pus to ooze out from the right side of his body.
The Straits Times
Published: 
34 min ago

Healthcare workers took centre stage last National Day, with the Red Lions skydivers and Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter jets staging aerial displays near hospitals in Singapore.

The salute was well deserved as the workers had been in the trenches fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

While hospital-based staff have received most of the attention, nurses who travel to patients' homes have also played a critical role.

Ms Hariarti Sahak, or Sister Hariarti, as her clients call her, is a nurse with Thye Hua Kwan Home Care Services.

She cares for patients in their own homes and looks after those who find it challenging to travel to keep their medical appointments.

One such patient is Mr Panirel Chelvan, 58. He has been living alone in a Bukit Merah rental flat for the past 18 years.

Mr Chelvan, who uses a wheelchair, has chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes. But osteomyelitis, or bone infection, in his right hip troubles him the most.

He underwent surgery on that hip after an accident in 2008, but had a bone infection after the metal plate that was implanted as part of the surgical procedure was removed in 2011.

Even now, pus oozes out from the right side of his body.

Ms Hariarti cleans his wound when she visits him fortnightly. She also packs his daily medication - a cocktail of about 20 tablets - into a pillbox to make it easier for him to take it on time.

The 53-year-old nurse manager says her patients sometimes forget to take their medicine.

She also says that some pick and choose their medication, especially patients with chronic illnesses who may have lost the motivation to deal with their ailments.

Mr Chelvan affectionately calls Ms Hariarti "kakak" (elder sister in Malay). She has been caring for him for the last nine months.

He finds her very kind and sincere and says she always asks him if he has eaten. She also buys him food and beverages and pays for them with her own money.

"Missy" is the moniker that Madam Law Bee Neo, a client with dementia, has for Ms Hariarti. It is a colloquial term elderly patients often use to address nurses.

The 83-year-old patient, who lives with her son and daughter in a Queenstown flat, has chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diverticular disease, which involves an inflamed digestive tract.

Apart from sorting out her medication and checking her blood pressure, blood oxygen and other readings during the fortnightly visits, Ms Hariarti provides Madam Law with words of encouragement.

The nurse speaks several dialects and often banters with Madam Law in a mix of fluent Hokkien and English. While Madam Law is not always coherent, she made her affection for Ms Hariarti clear when she blurted out "I like you" midway during a random conversation.

They often go for short walks during Ms Hariarti's visits so that Madam Law can enjoy some fresh air and exercise.

The pandemic has made the challenging job even more difficult. Ms Hariarti, who is married with three children, has to ensure that her patients do not run out of medication as restrictions have made it harder for her patients' children to take their parents for medical reviews.

She liaises with polyclinics to ensure her patients have an ample supply of medication. She also often eats her lunch alone in her car because dining out is prohibited.

When Singapore celebrates Nurses' Day on Sunday, many patients will be saluting the home-care nurses who have given them some sense of normalcy.

Mr Panirel Chelvan affectionately calls Ms Hariarti Sahak "kakak" (elder sister in Malay). She has been caring for him for the last nine months. He finds her very kind and sincere and says she always asks him if he has eaten. She also buys him food and beverages and pays for them with her own money.
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2021, with the headline 'When care comes to you'. Subscribe
Topics: 