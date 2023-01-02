Wheelchair racer who beat leukaemia attempting 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean wheelchair racer who beat leukaemia will attempt to complete seven marathons on seven continents over seven days.

Paralympian and neuroscientist William Tan, 65, will race in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Brazil and the United States, covering a total of 295km on consecutive days, from Jan 31 to Feb 6.

He will race alongside close to 50 runners, with him being the only one attempting the feat in a wheelchair. He aims to raise $77,000 for each of seven charities through his efforts.

This will be the toughest challenge of his life after 50 years of wheelchair racing, he said.

“I’m older now and, after my brush with leukaemia, I know I’m not at my peak fitness level. But this challenge is on my bucket list and I want to do it now while I have the chance.”

Dr Tan was diagnosed with poliomyelitis at two years old and has been paralysed from the waist down since then.

He was introduced to wheelchair sports when he was 15, and went on to represent Singapore at the 1988 Paralympics in Seoul.

He has since taken part in more than 100 races.

In 2005, he attempted to complete seven marathons on seven continents, but failed to finish the Antarctica race, as his racing chair fell apart in the extreme weather.

He tried again in 2007 and set the world record for the fastest person in a wheelchair to complete seven marathons across seven continents in 26 days.

This time, he will attempt the same feat, but in seven days.

Life threw him a curveball in 2009 when he found himself bleeding from the nose during a race in Paris. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with stage 4 leukaemia and was told he had less than a year to live.

He underwent aggressive chemotherapy, which left him feeling weak, but he wanted to continue training to maintain his fitness.