WhatsApp message saying that workers can claim $2.8k from government is fake: MOM

SINGAPORE - A circulating WhatsApp message that says workers can claim $2,800 from the government is fake, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 1).

The message claims that "those who worked between 1990 and 2019 have the right to withdraw $2,800 from the government of Singapore".

It also contains a link to a fake government website.

In the Facebook post, MOM advised members of the public to use only the ministry's official website at www.mom.gov.sg for information on MOM matters.

"We will continue to monitor for fake 'MOM' websites and work to bring them down. We also remain committed to keeping the official website unaffected and your data safe," it said.

WhatsApp user Wei Lin, 34, said that she received the fake message several times on Thursday.

"The fake website looked like the official MOM website, but I realised it was a scam when I saw that the word 'Singapore' was spelt wrongly," she said.