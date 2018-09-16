What's your PSLE score? Singaporeans share their scores in Life Beyond Grades campaign

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans of all stripes - from entrepreneurs to those in the entertainment industry - revealed their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scores in a social media campaign to get parents to look beyond their children's grades.

The Life Beyond Grades campaign was launched last Friday (Sept 14) by a group of parents who hope to shift mindsets away from the relentless pursuit of results, which they feel is contributing to the growing stress and depression experienced by youngsters here.

They hope parents can discover and nurture their children's strengths and talents - academic or non-academic - in a changing economy, where knowledge quickly becomes obsolete, soft skills are key and job disruption is commonplace.

The campaign features around 65 people who have succeeded in their professions despite not doing well in the PSLE. It also highlights academic aces who gave up high-flying careers in traditionally well-regarded areas like law and finance to pursue their passion in radically different fields.

Those featured include former DJ and entrepreneur Daniel Ong, who scored 195 points for his PSLE, film-maker Royston Tan, who got 168 points, and actor Andie Chen, with 219 points.

With his PSLE score, Mr Tan, 42, had to go to the Normal Stream at Zhong Hua Secondary School. In his Instagram post for the campaign, he wrote: "When I was in Primary School, my teacher used to tell me that if I didn't excel in my studies, I would be a nobody. She said that there's no future in pursuing the arts, unless I want to paint flats in the future."

It was only at Temasek Polytechnic, where he studied visual communications, that he realised his flair for the arts and fell in love with film-making. The award winning film-maker is known for his movies like 15 and 3688.

He told The Straits Times: "I'm not the studying kind and my parents never forced me to go for tuition. They said they only wanted me to be happy, and that is something very comforting for me to know."

As for Mr Ong, he failed Chinese at the PSLE and that pulled down all his grades. He was from the Normal Stream at North View Secondary and his highest qualifications is the O levels.

Related Story Seeing life beyond grades

Related Story Going beyond grades: Evolving the Singapore education system

Today, the 42-year-old runs six businesses, including a construction outfit and two restaurants.

Mr Ong, who has an eight-year-old daughter, told ST: "I'm really bad at my grades... but I believe you can succeed in life as long as you are curious and tenacious."

Besides the more prominent names, the campaign also features ordinary Singaporeans like Ms Nadia Marican, 43.

The mother of two scored 190 points for her PSLE but is now doing a PhD in International Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

She told ST: "My PSLE score did not affect my self-esteem. I knew I was weak in the maths and sciences but stronger in humanities. And I have since found my passion in psychology."

Ms Tjin Lee, a mother of two boys, is spearheading the Life Beyond Grades movement.

Ms Lee, 45, is the founder of the Mercury group of companies, which does marketing and events.

The other parents include Ms Dolores Au, 43, a mother of five and co-founder of an online magazine for mums, and mother of two Aarika Lee, 35.

They were joined by married couple Charmaine Seah and Derek Ong, both 35 and with two children. Ms Aarika Lee, Ms Seah and Mr Derek Ong are co-founders of a creative agency, Elementary Co.

In her post, Ms Seah noted that she was certain her parents would be furious with her PSLE score of 218. But they hugged her and told her they were proud of her for doing her best. Ms Seah later obtained a diploma in interactive media design from Temasek Polytechnic.

"It's exactly their unwavering love and belief in me that made me all the more determined to make something of myself."