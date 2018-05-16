What's Next: May 16, 2018

Youth teams out to raise funds

Some 100 teams of young people aged 15 to 25 will embark on projects to raise funds for causes of their choice.

The Citi-YMCA Youth For Causes launches today, with President Halimah Yacob as the guest of honour.

The programme was started in 2003 and has rallied more than 160,000 volunteers to raise more than $9 million in donations.

Board to discuss Anwar's release

Malaysia's Pardons Board will meet today to discuss the release of reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim, the Pakatan Harapan alliance's prime minister-in-waiting.

Datuk Seri Anwar, 70, is serving a second five-year jail term for sodomy - a crime in Malaysia - on charges said to be politically motivated. A royal pardon would reverse Mr Anwar's conviction and make him eligible to participate actively in politics.

Roundtable on economic issues

The Institute of Policy Studies is holding today its twice-yearly Singapore Economic Roundtable, a meeting of a small group of private sector economists, business leaders and policymakers.

They will discuss and debate major macroeconomic policy issues facing the domestic economy.