What's Next: July 21, 2018

Singapore Garden Festival opens

The Singapore Garden Festival opens today with the concept of a tropical rainforest garden. In its seventh edition now, the event features more than 70 garden and flower displays, among other highlights, at Gardens by the Bay. The festival runs until Aug 3.

Healthy lifestyle fest at Suntec

The inaugural Sports, Fitness and Lifestyle Festival by Singapore Press Holdings will take place today and tomorrow at Suntec Convention Centre's Halls 405 and 406.

It will feature a line-up of activities for both the young and young-at-heart who endeavour to make small but impactful changes to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

G-20 meet in Buenos Aires at weekend

Finance ministers and central bankers from G-20 countries will be meeting in Buenos Aires this weekend.

Analysts say concerns over a trade war triggered by protectionist tariffs initiated by United States President Donald Trump are set to dominate the meeting.