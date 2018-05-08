What's News: May 8, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Nation building challenge

As a new generation of Singaporeans come of age, the Republic's fourth-generation leaders must marshal their energy and spirit to take up the challenge of nation building, said President Halimah Yacob. She also called on them to forge afresh their own bonds with the people and earn the right to lead, as the 13th Parliament opened for its second term.

TOP OF THE NEWS

China vows to keep peace

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that China is committed to a peaceful settlement of bilateral disputes with Asean countries over the South China Sea.

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo after their talks on regional security and Chinese infrastructure projects in Indonesia.

WORLD

Putin sworn in for fourth term

Vladimir Putin has been sworn in as Russia's President for a fourth term, extending his rule since 2000 by another six years at a time of high tension with his Western rivals. The 65-year-old is on course to become the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin after his victory in March's elections.

WORLD

Assassination bid on minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is recovering in hospital after being shot in an apparent assassination attempt by a man linked to a new Muslim party. The shooting left Pakistanis on edge as the country prepares to hold a general election as early as July.

OPINION

Fight the Faangs, not China

The US frets about Chinese high tech rivalry ,but the bigger threat may be the dominance of the "Faangs" (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) in undermining the long-term competitiveness of the sector, says the Financial Times' Rana Foroohar.

HOME

Body of missing diver found

The body of Singaporean diver Jake Seet Choon Heng was found yesterday, ending a three-day search. The 33-year-old had been missing since last Saturday after conducting underwater operations for the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa.

HOME

Security boundaries 'evolving'

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said the boundaries to national security are rapidly evolving. Online falsehoods - which can transcend boundaries, gain traction and disrupt peace - need to be considered a national security matter as well.

BUSINESS

Property investment sales up

Fuelled by the ongoing collective sale fever and a possible upturn in other segments, the property investment sales market here could grow 15 per cent year-on-year to $46 billion this year.

This would beat 2007's $40.19 billion, according to a Colliers International report.

SPORT

Interim coach role for Fandi?

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is set to appoint Fandi Ahmad to hold the fort for the national team while it searches for a head coach for the Lions.

Sources revealed that Fandi, who currently helms the national Under-23s, will be appointed in a role similar to that of an assistant national coach, a capacity he will continue to fulfil even after FAS finds its man.



LIFE

Works of art since 1960

The National Gallery Singapore's latest exhibition, (Re)collect: The Making Of Our Art Collection, charts the growth of Singapore's national art collection from its inception in 1960. The exhibition, which runs from Friday to Aug 19 at the Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery B and C, features more than 120 works from the National Collection.

