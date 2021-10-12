What you need to know about travelling with kids aged 12 or below

From Oct 19, children aged 12 or below who are not vaccinated will be allowed to travel under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

Here is what you need to know:

1. AGE REQUIREMENT

The age of the child will be based on the calendar year, hence, a child born in or after 2009 will be allowed to enter Singapore under the VTL in 2021.

The child must be accompanied by a traveller who meets all VTL requirements for entry into Singapore, such as being fully vaccinated. Only vaccination certificates that can be digitally verified will be accepted.

The child also does not need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass under the VTL scheme.

2. TESTING REQUIREMENTS

Like other VTL travellers, children will not need to serve quarantine.

However, all children - except those aged two and below - will still need to undergo two Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests - pre-departure and on arrival. Pre-departure tests must be done within 48 hours before departing for Singapore, and a negative test result certificate must be presented in English.

Another test will be taken upon arrival at Changi Airport.

Registration and payment for this test can be made before departing for Singapore via safetravel.changiairport.com

3. TRAVEL HISTORY

The child must have remained in one or more of the VTL countries in the last 14 consecutive days prior to departure to Singapore.

If the child has been in Singapore within those last 14 days, his stay in Singapore can be counted towards fulfilling this 14-day travel history requirement.

4. TAKING DESIGNATED FLIGHTS

Those travelling to Singapore under the VTL scheme must take designated VTL flights from any VTL country.

They can transit via another VTL country to take a designated VTL flight into Singapore.

5. CONTACT TRACING

Short-term visitors are required to download and register for the TraceTogether app on their mobile devices.

Children aged six and below are exempted from the TraceTogether requirement. Those aged seven to 12 are eligible to be issued a TraceTogether token.

Details are available at www.tracetogether.gov.sg

6. NO TRAVEL TO SOUTH KOREA, BRUNEI YET

South Korea currently does not allow in children who do not qualify for vaccination or those medically unfit to be vaccinated, while Brunei is not open for leisure trips.

7. TRAVEL INSURANCE

All short-term visitors must purchase travel insurance for the entire duration of their stay in Singapore, with a minimum coverage of $30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

If the treatment exceeds $30,000, they will have to pay the excess.