What you need to know about the new Vaccinated Travel Lane, which allows travel without quarantine

SINGAPORE - Under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from Sept 8, fully vaccinated passengers to and from Singapore can travel without quarantine, provided they undergo several Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

These were among new measures announced by the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic on Thursday (Aug 19) as Singapore reopens its borders.

For a start, the VTL will be introduced for travel from Germany and Brunei from Sept 8. Fully vaccinated travellers from the two countries can also use the VTL.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he or she has received the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or other vaccines on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing.

When travelling to Singapore, these passengers must book a VTL flight, which will admit only fully vaccinated passengers.

Currently, the airlines that will offer VTL flights are Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and Royal Brunei Airlines.

Applications for the VTL open on Sept 1.

Looser restrictions for those travelling from Hong Kong and Macau were also announced.

1. Travel to and from Singapore to Germany and Brunei for Singapore citizens and permanent residents under VTL



Singaporeans and permanent residents travelling to Germany and Brunei can book any available flight, but they will need to return on a designated VTL flight.

Singapore residents can now travel to Germany without having to serve quarantine for all purposes of travel, including leisure. Travellers to Brunei are still subject to Covid-19 measures there if they do not fall under the reciprocal green lane.

During their stay, VTL travellers have to follow local government public health measures. They will also need to have remained in the country of visitation or Singapore for 21 consecutive days before departure.

Before returning to Singapore, they have to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours before departure. Travellers also need to register and pre-pay for the PCR test taken on-arrival in Singapore.

Singapore citizens and PRs vaccinated in Singapore can show their vaccination status on the HealthHub app to the airline at check-in before departure for Singapore.

Those not vaccinated in Singapore can present proof of their vaccination taken in their country of departure to the airline at check-in and to Singapore immigration authorities on arrival at Changi Airport.



At check-in in Germany or Brunei, they will also need to present their passport, a print or digital vaccination certificate as well as a negative Covid-19 PCR test report.

On arrival in Singapore, travellers must take a PCR test at the airport.

They will have to proceed immediately to declared self-isolation accommodation via private transport such as taxis and private-hire cars. These include hotels or places of residences with an en-suite toilet and bathroom.

These travellers will not be allowed to take public buses and trains.

They should remain isolated until obtaining a negative result for their on-arrival Covid-19 PCR test.

They must also make an appointment, pay for and take a Covid-19 PCR test on day three and day seven from their arrival at designated clinics.

2. Travel to Singapore from Germany and Brunei for short-term visitors and long-term visit pass holders under VTL



Before visiting Singapore, travellers will need to apply for Vaccinated Travel Pass on the SafeTravel portal between seven and 30 days in advance.

All travellers must have remained in Germany and Brunei for the last 21 consecutive days.

During the application phase, they will also need to pre-pay for their Covid-19 PCR tests to be taken on day three and day seven after arrival.

Upon successfully applying for the vaccinated travel pass, travellers can book a VTL flight to Singapore on the participating airlines.

They will need to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours before departure and register as well as pre-pay for their on-arrival PCR test. Travellers must also submit a SG Arrival Card.

Short-term visitors are advised to obtain a visa only after receiving their VTP approval and before departing for Singapore.

Before travelling, they must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

Short-term visit pass holders will be required to download the TraceTogether app.

On arrival, after taking the Covid-19 PCR test at the airport, they have to proceed immediately to declared self-isolation accommodation via private transport such as taxis and private-hire cars. These include hotels or places of residences with an en-suite toilet and bathroom.

These travellers will not be allowed to take public buses and trains.

Short-term visit pass holders will need to activate their TraceTogether app immediately after clearing immigration.

Before testing negative for their on-arrival test, they will need to remain isolated.

Meanwhile, they can make an appointment for PCR tests on day three and day seven at designated clinics.

After departing Singapore, travellers will need to retain TraceTogether app data for 21 days. They will also need to upload the app's data if requested by Singapore's Health Ministry.

3. Travel to Singapore from Hong Kong and Macau for all travellers



From 11.59pm on Friday (Aug 20), Singapore citizens, PRs and long-term pass holders who spent the last 21 consecutive days in Hong Kong and Macau do not need to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) if they test negative for a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Singapore.

Short-term visitors with travel history to these regions in the last 21 consecutive days before their departure for Singapore can now apply for an Air Travel Pass on the SafeTravel portal for entry into Singapore on or after Aug 26.

They will also be allowed to skip SHN and go about their activities if they test negative for their on-arrival PCR test.