What you need to know about the impending GST hike

SINGAPORE - Ever since it was announced in 2018 that the goods and services tax (GST) would be raised from 7 per cent to 9 per cent some time between 2021 and 2025, there has been much speculation as to exactly when it will take place, and what impact it will have on Singapore households and businesses.

The increase was held off last year as Singapore grappled with Covid-19, but Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong indicated in his New Year message that the Government will have to "start moving" on the hike as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

More details will be revealed during the Budget on Feb 18. Meanwhile, here are answers to 15 questions you may have about the GST:

1. What is GST, when was it introduced, and why?

The GST is a broad-based tax paid on goods or services consumed domestically, including imports. In other countries, it is known as value-added tax, or VAT.

It was introduced in 1994 at a rate of 3 per cent, as part of a shift from direct taxes to indirect ones to boost Singapore's international competitiveness.

The additional revenue collected from GST enables individual and corporate income tax rates as well as property tax rates to be kept low. Also, a broad-based consumption tax spreads costs more fairly and creates a more resilient tax base as the population ages.

2. How is it calculated for businesses?

GST is a multi-stage tax collected at each stage of the production and distribution chain.

Output GST, which a GST-registered business charges on its local supplies of goods and services, is collected by businesses on behalf of the Government. Input GST refers to what a GST-registered business pays on its purchases of goods and services for business purposes.

To determine the net GST payable by or refundable to the business, the input tax paid is deducted from the output tax collected in a given period.

3. How does our rate compare with other countries?

The current rate of 7 per cent in Singapore is among the world's lowest, even in Asia. The 2021 global average standard VAT rate was around 19 per cent, and around 12 per cent in Asia. The increase to 9 per cent will still put Singapore's GST rate below the Asian average.

4. Is anyone exempt? Is GST ever absorbed?

In Singapore, the sale and lease of residential properties, provision of financial services, import and local supply of investment precious metals, and supply of digital payment tokens are exempt from GST.

To address its impact, in particular on lower-income households, the Government has continued to fully absorb GST on publicly subsidised education and healthcare.

5. How much does GST contribute to revenue?

GST has, on average, contributed more than one-fifth of the total tax revenue collected by the Government over the past five years.

In financial year 2020/21, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore collected $10.3 billion in GST. This made up 21 per cent of the total taxes collected, and was the third-highest tax type after corporate income tax (33 per cent) and individual income tax (26 per cent).

Assuming consumption patterns remain the same in the years to come, a two percentage point increase in GST would add more than $3 billion a year to Singapore's coffers, and could overtake individual income tax as the second-largest generator of tax revenue.

6. When was GST first raised?

The GST rate was raised from 3 per cent to 5 per cent over 2003 and 2004 - by one percentage point at a time - and then to 7 per cent in 2007.