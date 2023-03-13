What will it take for shoppers to buy local vegetables?

SINGAPORE - Ms Irene Tay, 32, actively looks out for home-grown vegetables when she goes on grocery runs.
She has been buying locally grown kale, herbs and Swiss chard for four years, as she feels they are fresher compared with imported ones.
“The locally grown kale is quite expensive, but I don’t mind because it is fresher and can be kept longer,” she said.
Produce grown in depleted or less fertile soil may also be less nutritious, noted Ms Tay, who works in finance. “With Singapore’s hydroponic farms, where nutrients are added to the water, I trust their vegetables more than those grown in soil.”
While there is growing awareness that home-grown greens are nutritious, pesticide-free and eco-friendly, many shoppers still pass over these pricier greens – such as bok choy from a local high-tech farm – for cheaper and more familiar imported alternatives.
When The Straits Times polled 50 consumers last week, only 12 of them said they have or will buy locally grown vegetables. Among the 38 who said no or had no preference, half cited cost as the main reason.
Said a 41-year-old resident, who gave her name as Ms Ereen A: “As a family of six, we have to buy food that is within our spending power. We do not buy veggies produced locally as they are pricier. We buy household items from supermarkets that give good discounts.”
Most vegetables grown in Singapore are leafy greens such as bok choy, choy sum, lettuce, kale and bayam (spinach). Some farms produce mushrooms, including premium ones such as pink oyster and black fungus.
Most home-grown vegetables, ranging between $2.50 and $5, are generally more expensive than those from Malaysia, China and Thailand.
Vegetable farms have the local egg industry to aspire to. Local production has scaled to account for slightly more than 30 per cent of eggs in the market here, with retail price points just slightly higher than imports. For example, a carton of 10 eggs from a local farm costs $3.65, while a carton from Malaysia costs $3.20.
There are more than 110 vegetable farms here, which contributed to 4.3 per cent of vegetables consumed in Singapore in 2021 – a figure urban farmers say they can push higher if there is more consistent demand.
But some growers feel discouraged.
When Mr Allan Lim, founder of local rooftop farm ComCrop, heard that the ongoing floods in Malaysia had reduced the vegetables supplied to Singapore in early March, he immediately asked a supermarket if local farmers should be activated to ramp up production.
He was told the chain had enough vegetables in stock.
Mr Lim said: “As a Singaporean, I’m reassured that vegetable supplies are stable. But as a farmer, I’m wondering what role local farms play in the whole ecosystem.”
Due to insufficient supermarket orders, ComCrop is currently operating at half of its production capacity to reduce wastage. It sells just 30 per cent to 40 per cent of what it can produce at its rooftop greenhouses in Woodlands.
“I feel tired because I’ve been promoting local produce for many years. I never expected consumer pushback. Our assumption was, we produce, people will buy,” he said, citing the lack of retailer support and consumer price-sensitivity as the main reasons for his lower turnover.
SG Veg Farms produces at least 200kg or 1,000 bags of Asian greens such as xiao bai cai, Chinese cabbage and red spinach a day. It has operated rooftop farms on two multi-purpose carparks in Sembawang and Admiralty since early 2022.
Its director and co-founder, Dr Eyleen Goh, said: “When we first started, we had to throw (away) or donate all our vegetables until sales slowly came in. That was a lot of money to throw away.”
Its greens are now sold at wet markets, selected FairPrice outlets and online. The firm also does Saturday sales at an HDB pavilion in Sembawang Drive, but just up to 100 packets are sold, said Dr Goh.
“After more than a year of operations in Sembawang – near an MRT station, bus interchange and shopping mall – many residents are not aware of our presence. And even for those who know, they thought we were just another community farm or garden,” she added.
Shoppers told ST that home-grown vegetables must be accessible and more visible in supermarkets and wet markets, where most people shop for produce. The bulk of local produce is either sold online on RedMart or on-site at farms.
The Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation has also organised weekend farmers’ markets, which sees a good turnout among supporters of local produce.
Strategy consultant Calvin Chu, 45, said: “I would love to buy more from local producers because it is better on the environment and to be food-resilient. But I feel that the range and distribution are limited. We hardly see it at FairPrice Finest where we shop, and I do wish that retailers would make more local produce available.”
ComCrop chief executive Peter Barber’s vision is to see a permanent and labelled section for local produce at supermarkets, so shoppers can find home-grown greens easily. The farm’s produce, which includes emerald lettuce, kale and basil, is found at more than 100 FairPrice outlets.
Mr Barber added: “We are looking to onboard our produce at other supermarkets, but it is a very slow process.”
Dr Goh added that logistics and additional costs are hurdles for younger farms that do not have the needed volume and variety for supermarket chains’ distribution centres – which is why SG Veg Farms’ produce is found only at selected outlets.
“Going through distributors or supermarkets will be easier because they can take bigger quantities of vegetables, but that brings up prices and lowers margins. Selling through a third party would mean at least a 40 per cent cut,” she added.
She is still committed to bringing her farm’s Asian greens to the heartland. SG Veg Farms’ greens are sold at wet markets in the east, Chong Pang and Admiralty, as well as at the Toa Payoh night market.
Professor William Chen, director of Nanyang Technological University’s food science and technology programme, said supermarkets and wet markets need to support local farms more by taking in more of their produce.
A spokesman for vertical farm Sky Greens said: “Certainly there is a need for increased retailer support, but we also need to understand that retailers are running their own businesses and ultimately depend on consumer demand.”
But this question from shoppers remains: When will the pricing of locally grown vegetables match imported ones?
Farms here shoulder higher labour and land costs than Singapore’s agricultural neighbours, and growers say demand needs to grow so they can gain economies of scale that will let them lower prices.
NTU’s Prof Chen said the pricing landscape may also be levelled when the cost of imports rises. “Extreme weather conditions due to climate change would make soil-grown leafy vegetables more vulnerable, and imported vegetables may cost more.”
For instance, the floods from late February to early March in Malaysia, which supplies 40 per cent of Singapore’s vegetables, led to lower crop yields. Last week, some importers at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre said lorries from across the border were only half-filled with vegetables.
On March 5, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu urged Singaporeans to buy local produce as vegetable prices in Malaysia could rise amid the floods. She added that more consumer support for local produce would keep farms here in business and encourage them to produce more.
However, the Sky Greens spokesman said: “We don’t think prices can go down in the near term unless there are major changes in policies for land use, manpower and property tax in carving out local agricultural activities... instead of subjecting them to general market forces.”
- Additional reporting by Josiah Teo