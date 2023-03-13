What will it take for shoppers to buy local vegetables?

SINGAPORE - Ms Irene Tay, 32, actively looks out for home-grown vegetables when she goes on grocery runs.

She has been buying locally grown kale, herbs and Swiss chard for four years, as she feels they are fresher compared with imported ones.

“The locally grown kale is quite expensive, but I don’t mind because it is fresher and can be kept longer,” she said.

Produce grown in depleted or less fertile soil may also be less nutritious, noted Ms Tay, who works in finance. “With Singapore’s hydroponic farms, where nutrients are added to the water, I trust their vegetables more than those grown in soil.”

While there is growing awareness that home-grown greens are nutritious, pesticide-free and eco-friendly, many shoppers still pass over these pricier greens – such as bok choy from a local high-tech farm – for cheaper and more familiar imported alternatives.

When The Straits Times polled 50 consumers last week, only 12 of them said they have or will buy locally grown vegetables. Among the 38 who said no or had no preference, half cited cost as the main reason.