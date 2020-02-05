What were Chinese in the late 1890s and early 1900s’ reading?

From the Stacks is a collection of exclusive videos highlighting rare materials of historical significance in the National Library’s collection, presented by our librarians.

In the latest episode, senior librarian Ang Seow Leng presents The Straits Chinese Magazine, the first English-language magazine that was owned, edited and published by Malayans, between 1897 and 1907.

Founded by prominent members of the Straits Chinese community, Song Ong Siang and Dr Lim Boon Keng, the magazine endeavoured to promote intellectual activity among the Straits-born people. Modelled after English magazines, it featured social commentary on the Straits Chinese community with an emphasis on reforming the thinking of the local Chinese.



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



