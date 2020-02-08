Singapore confirms 7 new coronavirus cases, including taxi and private-car hire drivers

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health said on Saturday (Feb 8) there are seven new coronavirus cases in Singapore.

Of these, five are linked to previously announced cases.

There is also a possible new cluster comprising five cases, linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar.

Here's what we know so far:

1. Case 34 is a 40-year-old female Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. She is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She reported onset of symptoms on Jan 27, and had visited two general practitioner (GP) clinics on Jan 27 and Feb 1. As she works at Yong Thai Hang, she was identified as a close contact of Cases 19 and 20, and placed under home quarantine on Feb 4. She was admitted to NCID on Feb 6, and subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on Feb 7 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work at Yong Thai Hang, and stays at Sin Ming Road.

2. Case 35 is a 64-year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. He is currently warded in an isolation room at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

He reported onset of symptoms on Jan 30, and had visited Bukit Merah Polyclinic on Jan 31. He was admitted to SGH on Feb 6. Subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on Feb 7 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he worked as a taxi driver and had largely stayed at his home at Henderson Crescent after onset of symptoms, except to visit Redhill Market and a hawker centre at Bukit Merah for meals.

3. Case 36 is a 38-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident with no recent travel history to China but had been in Johor Bahru from Jan 25 to 28. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She reported onset of symptoms on Jan 24, and had visited a GP clinic on Feb 1. She was isolated and admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Feb 4. Subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on Feb 7 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, she had attended the same private business meeting as Cases 30 and 39 at Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22, and visited a family member at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH). She stays at Bukit Batok Street 31.

4. Case 37 is a 53-year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Jan 30, and had visited two GP clinics on Feb 1 and Feb 3. He was admitted to NTFGH on Feb 6, and transferred to NCID on Feb 8. Subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on Feb 7 afternoon.

Prior to hospital admission, he worked as a private hire car driver and stays at Jurong East Street 32.

5. Case 38 is a 52-year-old female Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 3 and visited Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic on Feb 4. She was admitted to NCID on Feb 7. Subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on Feb 8 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had visited The Life Church and Missions Singapore, Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown and Plaza Singapura and had travelled by public transport. She stays at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

6. Case 39 is a 51-year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China, but who had travelled to Malaysia from Jan 23 to Feb 2. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Jan 29 January, and had visited two GP clinics on Feb 3 and Feb 5. He was admitted to NCID on Feb 6. Subsequent test results confirmed 2019-nCoV infection on Feb 8 morning.

Prior to hospital admission, he had attended the same private business meeting as Cases 30 and 36 at Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22, and stays at Jurong West Central.

7. Case 40 is a 36-year-old male Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Jan 30, and had visited a GP clinic on the same day. As he works at Yong Thai Hang (24 Cavan Road), he was identified as a close contact of Cases 19 and 20, and placed under home quarantine on Feb 4.

He was admitted to NCID on Feb 7. Subsequent test results confirmed 2019- nCoV infection on 8 February morning. Prior to hospital admission, he went to work at Yong Thai Hang and lives at Bedok North Street.