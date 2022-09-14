What to know about Singapore's four new national symbols

The lion head symbol is an official symbol launched by the Government in 1986 as an alternative to the more formal national flag and state crest, which are governed by legal restrictions surrounding their use and display.

It was designed by Mr Michael Lee, a senior art director with Gartshore Keer and Lim advertising agency. His design was chosen over other motifs like those of Housing Board flats and palm trees.

The lion's mane has five partings that represent the same ideals as the flag's five stars - democracy, peace, progress, equality and justice.

The symbol's official colours are red, white or black, which users should not deviate from, though it has been featured in outline form, embossed or portrayed as a watermark.

Its design should not be modified or have words or graphics superimposed over it.

While Singapore companies can use the lion head symbol to identify themselves with Singapore, it should not be taken to indicate official endorsement of the companies' products.

2. Public seal