S'pore's National Day Parade 2021: What to expect and how to catch it live

SINGAPORE - The postponed National Day Parade will be held on Saturday (Aug 21), starting at 6.05pm.

The parade and ceremony segment will feature the popular fighter jet aerial displays and the landing of Red Lions parachutists, while the show segment will focus on the Singapore Spirit in a showcase of the country's identity, resilience and can-do attitude.

The parade will be live-streamed on the official NDPeeps Facebook and YouTube accounts.

This year's show - helmed by creative director Boo Junfeng - has been kept under wraps, without the usual national education shows and previews that were open to the public.

It will be hosted by Joakim Gomez, Eswari Gunasagar, Fauzie Laily and Patricia Mok, and feature about 600 live performers - a mere 30 per cent of the cast size at the last NDP held at the Marina Bay floating platform in 2018.

Stars who will perform include Inch Chua, Alemay Fernandez, Mandopop duo The Freshman (Carrie Yeo and Chen Diya), Benjamin Kheng, Nick Zavior, and Yung Raja.

This year's theme song, The Road Ahead, will be performed by singers Linying, Sezairi Sezali, Shabir Tabare Alam and Shye-Anne Brown.

Two other original NDP songs this year - Breathing City and Spirits Anew - will be performed by Sezairi Sezali and Aisyah Aziz respectively.

The show will also integrate pre-recorded performances from another nearly 600 participants from groups such as the People's Association, and institutes of higher learning such as the National University of Singapore and Republic Polytechnic.

Team Singapore athletes are expected to make an appearance in the finale.

Fully animated films will be featured for the first time, along with augmented reality effects exclusively for the home audience watching on TV.

This is expected to be the last NDP held at the Marina Bay floating platform as it makes way for the upcoming NS Square.

Viewers are encouraged to catch the NDP at home. Areas around Marina Bay, such as the Jubilee and Helix bridges, will be closed to the public from 11am to 11.59pm on Saturday to prevent crowds.