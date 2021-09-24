What to do if you are a close contact of a Covid-19 case

SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans will likely become close contacts of Covid-19 patients amid a rise in the number of cases here.

Those who are placed under a quarantine order will get a notification, usually sent electronically via SMS. Here is what you should do if you are a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

1. Go home immediately and self-isolate in your own room, preferably in one with an attached bathroom. Keep the windows open to ensure ventilation. Do not have any physical contact with your household members.

2. You will need to be quarantined at your place of residence. However, if it is unsuitable, you will be quarantined at a government quarantine facility instead.

3. The quarantine order is for 10 days from the date of exposure. You are not allowed to go out except to travel to designated centres for your polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. To ensure your well-being, you will have access to 24/7 telemedicine service.

4. You are required to take PCR tests at the start and end of the 10-day quarantine order. Follow your electronic quarantine order instructions to book your PCR tests online and go for the tests at a regional screening centre near your home. Your doctor will inform you of your results within 24 to 48 hours. Alternatively, you may check your results via HealthHub.

5. At the regional screening centre, you will be given free antigen rapid test (ART) kits. During the quarantine order period, you are required to do a self-administered ART daily and report the results by noon. Results are to be submitted at this website.

6. Before the end of the quarantine, you will need to book an appointment to take your exit PCR test at the regional screening centre.

7. Should you receive a health risk warning or health risk alert at the same time as the electronic quarantine order, the quarantine takes precedence.

8. On day 10, if your PCR test is negative, you will receive an SMS on the rescinding of the quarantine order. Do continue with daily self-administered ARTs from days 11 to 14.

Meanwhile, those identified as close contacts by TraceTogether data may receive a health risk warning or health risk alert, depending on the degree of risk exposure.

What to do if you receive a health risk warning

- A notification will be sent via SMS.

- Take a PCR test upon receiving the notice and self-isolate until you get a negative PCR test result.

- Take another PCR test at the end of the period stated in the health risk warning.

- Take ARTs as advised in the SMS.

What to do if you receive a health risk alert

- A notification will be sent via SMS.

- You are strongly encouraged to go for a free PCR test.

- Minimise interactions with others, even though there are no movement restrictions.

- Monitor your health for the next 10 days upon receiving the notice and take ARTs as advised in your SMS, if necessary.

