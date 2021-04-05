Stingray injures man in Sentosa: What to do if you are stung

SINGAPORE - Don't panic if you do get stung in the arm or leg.

Instead, you should immediately shout for help from a lifeguard, and call for an ambulance, said Dr Tan Heok Hui, an ichthyologist at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

The pain typically lasts for around 48 hours, but it is most severe in the first 30 to 60 minutes, and could be accompanied by nausea, fatigue, headache, fever, and chills.

It is also common for the wound to bleed for a long time.

If the barbed sting is still embedded or impaled, don't try and remove it as doing so could cause more harm or more severe bleeding. This may require it to be removed by surgery.

Wash the wound with clean water and do not urinate over it, said Dr Tan.

Vinegar could neutralise the toxins and reduce pain.

If you should encounter anyone stung in the chest area, be prepared for the victim to go into shock and lose consciousness.

Call for an ambulance immediately.