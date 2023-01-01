What’s next for Singapore and the world in 2023?

The Straits Times looks ahead to the biggest issues of the new year, from the possibility of a recession to the rise of quantum computers.

Singapore

January 1 GST hike

GST goes up to 8 per cent. But it is accompanied by an Assurance Package – to be disbursed over ?ve years – to cushion the impact on lower- and middle-income citizens. About 2.9 million adult Singaporeans got up to $200 in cash as part of the package in December 2022, and every Singaporean household will get $300 in CDC vouchers in January 2023.

Return of the tourists

As ?ights and travel resume, expect tourist arrivals to go back to a pre-Covid-19 normal – unless a more virulent variant of the virus returns.