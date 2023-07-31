What’s new on The Straits Times app

More headlines at a glance, daily must-reads handpicked by editors and short-form mobile-friendly videos.
These are among several new features rolled out on The Straits Times app as we work on enhancing your reading experience. We have designed these features after listening to feedback from readers on what they would like to see improved, and taking in new trends on how people consume news.
With these app improvements, we hope to make it easier for you to explore the rich and varied content produced by our newsroom – from breaking news and exclusive features to award-winning digital graphics, videos and podcasts.
To enjoy the new features, turn on “background app refresh” in your phone settings or download the latest version of the ST app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Here’s a closer look at what the new features offer:
1. ST Picks
Five must-reads to start the day for the time-starved reader. Curated by editors, the selection offers a mix of the top news stories, opinion pieces and lifestyle features.
Swipe through the mobile-friendly carousel to see the full selection, tap to read an article in full – and you’re up to date with the latest news.
2. More headlines at a glance
Want to read more? We have redesigned the app’s homepage so that you get to see more top headlines – including a dedicated section on Singapore news – without having to navigate to other tabs on the menu.
3. Videos made for mobile
Watch “vertical” videos made for viewing on your phone – without having to rotate the screen or switch to full-screen mode.
These videos – designed to be short and snappy – offer a quick take on key news and trending topics in an engaging way. Get the gist in a snap.
4. Rediscovering Discover
Dive into visual storytelling and award-winning digital graphics with the improved Discover section on the app homepage. Besides taking on a new look, Discover also offers fresh content, including a weekly news quiz, travel guides, the week in pictures and cartoons by ST artists.
And there’s more to come. In the next few weeks, we will be introducing more features, including:
– Personalise news with MyST: This feature allows you to create your own news feed according to your news interests. Follow your favourite ST writers and the topics that matter to you.
– A better podcast experience: Listen to ST podcasts uninterrupted while reading the news.
Let us know what you think about the new features and what other improvements you would like to see. Drop me a note at hwee@sph.com.sg
I hope you enjoy reading on the ST app.