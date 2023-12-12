What’s cool at COP28? ST’s pick of 6 exhibits that inspire and educate

DUBAI – Aside from the serious business of nations convening to raise global climate ambition and activists demonstrating to up the visibility of their various causes, no COP climate conference would be complete without exhibitions and fringe events to captivate and educate on pressing climate issues.

Here’s a look at some of the events at COP28 in the Dubai Expo City.

1. Pollution Pods

To help people safely experience the kind of air pollution in three of the world’s most populous cities, a series of domes has been created to mimic the sight, feel, taste and smell of the air in Beijing, London and New Delhi.

The trio of Pollution Pods at COP28, created by British artist Michael Pinsky, contain a carefully mixed recipe that emulates the relative presence of ozone, particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide that pollute these cities.

A fourth pod offers data on global air pollution and highlights some solutions to tackle the issue.