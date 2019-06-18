What it should have been

Our article last Saturday, "SMRT faces more resignations at the top", reported that SMRT Trains chief executive Lee Ling Wee and SMRT Experience executive vice-president Dawn Low are expected to leave the organisation.

SMRT has said that these statements are incorrect.

Mr Lee has said: "The recent media speculation and reporting of my departure from SMRT is not true. I enjoy working with my team and am fully committed to my work at SMRT. I am not leaving."

We apologise to Mr Lee and Ms Low for the error.