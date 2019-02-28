What it should have been

Our headline yesterday "CGH and doc found guilty of negligence in cancer diagnosis" was wrong. While the patient succeeded in her claim against Changi General Hospital, she failed in her claim against Dr Imran Mohamed Noor. Although the Court of Appeal said that Dr Imran had breached his duty of care for failing to schedule a follow-up appointment for the patient, it ultimately did not find him liable for negligence as the patient did not have lung cancer when she saw Dr Imran in 2007.

We are sorry for the error.