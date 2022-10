Wednesday's article, "What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy", stated that children aged five to 11 can take three doses of Novavax/Nuvaxovid, or four Sinovac-CoronaVac doses, to achieve minimum protection from Covid-19.

This is incorrect. The Novavax/Nuvaxovid and Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccines have not been approved for this age group.

We are sorry for the error.