In a story headlined "Green and bear it" yesterday, we said the Tanoto Foundation has committed about US$25 million to various causes since 2015. A spokesman has clarified that the amount should be about US$100 million.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2022, with the headline What it should have been.

