What it should have been

In our story "Issues about food storage that consumers need to consider" published on Monday, it was said in the graphic that chilled pork and beef can last for up to five months in the refrigerator, and up to nine months and two months, respectively, in the freezer. It was also said that frozen pork and beef can last up to five days in the refrigerator, and 12 months in the freezer. These durations are incorrect. Chilled pork can last up to five days in a refrigerator and up to two months in the freezer, while chilled beef can last up to five days in a refrigerator and up to nine months in the freezer. Both frozen pork and beef can last up to five days in a refrigerator. Frozen pork can last up to six months in the freezer, while frozen beef can last up to 12 months in the freezer. We are sorry for the errors.