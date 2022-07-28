What it should have been

Updated
Published
4 min ago

In our story "Issues about food storage that consumers need to consider" published on Monday, it was said in the graphic that chilled pork and beef can last for up to five months in the refrigerator, and up to nine months and two months, respectively, in the freezer. It was also said that frozen pork and beef can last up to five days in the refrigerator, and 12 months in the freezer. These durations are incorrect. Chilled pork can last up to five days in a refrigerator and up to two months in the freezer, while chilled beef can last up to five days in a refrigerator and up to nine months in the freezer. Both frozen pork and beef can last up to five days in a refrigerator. Frozen pork can last up to six months in the freezer, while frozen beef can last up to 12 months in the freezer. We are sorry for the errors.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2022, with the headline What it should have been. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top