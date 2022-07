In our two reports - "Three charged with insider trading of Broadway Industrial shares" published on July 22, 2021, and "Former CFO of mainboard-listed company sentenced to 3 months and 2 weeks' jail for insider trading" published on June 10, 2022 - we wrongly used a photograph of Mr Bernard Tan Chee Keong, when it should have been a photograph of Mr Tan Chee Keong. We are sorry for the error and distress caused.