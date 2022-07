In a story yesterday headlined "Some AMK Sers flat owners keen on new 50-year lease option", we quoted Ang Mo Kio resident Ghazali Abdul Rahman as saying he is considering a four-room replacement flat under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme as it is just slightly smaller than his current corner three-room flat. What he said was that he is considering a replacement three-room flat. We are sorry for the error.