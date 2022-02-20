What it should have been

In Friday's article "Simplified safe management rules will allow S'pore to be more nimble", we gave the wrong information about event size limits for large events. From March 4, all mask-on events with more than 1,000 participants will be subject to the venue's capacity limit of 50 per cent.

In yesterday's article "Low-income families to get more support", we reported that the Silver Support Scheme tops up the retirement income of the bottom 20 per cent of Singaporean seniors. This is wrong. The scheme tops up the retirement income of the bottom one-third of Singaporean seniors.

We are sorry for the errors.