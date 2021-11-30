What it should have been

Last Saturday's story, "Primordial pulls of race remain", wrongly attributed several quotes to psychology professor David Chan from Singapore Management University.

It was Professor Joseph Liow, dean of Nanyang Technological University's College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, who had said that the concerns of minorities and their lived experiences are legitimate and should not be dismissed.

It was also Prof Liow who said: "There's much to be said and be thought about how we, collectively as Singapore, have gone about this effort to try to foster understanding on issues of race.

"My own view is that the Chinese-Malay-Indian-Other (categorisation) is past its use-by date. And it's about time we really think of how to reconceptualise that."

We are sorry for the error.