What it should have been

In four reports from July 8 to Aug 4, we said that Envy ex-director Ng Yu Zhi's bail amount was increased to $4 million from $1.5 million after police uncovered a plot to help him flee the country by land or sea.
We would like to clarify that the court raised Ng's bail amount due to the seriousness of the additional charges and did not find that there was an increase in flight risk.
Yesterday's graphic "Heartbreak terminal" that accompanied stories on the final days of the airlift from Kabul said Singapore's A330 multi-role tanker transport had been dispatched to Kabul. This is incorrect. The RSAF aircraft was dispatched to Qatar to help airlift Afghan evacuees to Germany and other destinations. We are sorry for the error.