What it should have been

  • Published
    1 hour ago

In the bar chart accompanying yesterday's story, "S'poreans now better educated across age, ethnic groups", we had wrongly labelled the data for 2010 and 2020 in the legend. We are sorry for the error.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2021, with the headline 'What it should have been'.
