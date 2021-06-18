In the bar chart accompanying yesterday's story, "S'poreans now better educated across age, ethnic groups", we had wrongly labelled the data for 2010 and 2020 in the legend. We are sorry for the error.
What it should have been
- Published1 hour ago
