SINGAPORE – Transport Minister S. Iswaran was at the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) headquarters for about 10 hours on July 18, a week after he was arrested in a corruption probe that also involves tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

Those familiar with investigations by the anti-graft body say witnesses and accused persons can be questioned for hours at its building in Lengkok Bahru. Devices like mobile phones and laptops may also be seized as evidence during the process.