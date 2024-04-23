What is your spending personality type?

Werewolf, Vampire or Medusa? Find out which of these personality types you are when it comes to managing your moolah.

Find out which personality type you are when it comes to managing your moolah. ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO, JASTER NGUI
Updated
Apr 23, 2024, 05:01 AM
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

You’ve made plans with your friends to go for an extravagant meal to reward yourselves after a tough week at school. But your wallet is light and your bank balance low, as you’ve run through your monthly allowance. Does that sound familiar?

Many young people today choose to ignore their spending habits, which ends up being detrimental to their finances and lifestyle, said Mr Lawrence Tan, content lead at the Institute for Financial Literacy (IFL), which is part of Singapore’s national financial education programme MoneySense.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top