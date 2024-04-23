What is your spending personality type?

You’ve made plans with your friends to go for an extravagant meal to reward yourselves after a tough week at school. But your wallet is light and your bank balance low, as you’ve run through your monthly allowance. Does that sound familiar?

Many young people today choose to ignore their spending habits, which ends up being detrimental to their finances and lifestyle, said Mr Lawrence Tan, content lead at the Institute for Financial Literacy (IFL), which is part of Singapore’s national financial education programme MoneySense.