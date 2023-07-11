‘What is the point?’: Singapore has more quiet quitters than global average, survey shows

SINGAPORE - When she found out that her peers were earning “a lot more money” than her despite both parties doing the same amount of work, Nancy (not her real name) opted for something many working adults in Singapore have done – she quiet quit.

The teacher in her late 20s told The Straits Times that she had given up on planning exciting lessons for her students.

“I will do only what’s needed. No more fun, no more taking hours to paste stickers and writing meaningful comments on students’ work. What is the point?” she said.

When questioned, her superior said it was because she was “just a diploma holder” while her peers were degree holders. Nancy is now taking night classes to earn a degree just for the sake of a salary increment.

Quiet quitting refers to opting out of tasks beyond one’s assigned duties and becoming less psychologically invested in work.

According to a recent survey by human resources agency Randstad of 1,000 respondents between 18 and 67 in Singapore, 35 per cent have quiet quit their job. This is 4 per cent higher than the global average.

Among those who indicated they had quiet quit, 41 per cent said they have done so to improve work-life balance, while 38 per cent said it was because of the low compensation and rising cost of living. About 33 per cent cited a lack of career growth opportunities for quiet quitting.

Like Nancy, a Singaporean engineer with almost 15 years of experience also became disengaged at work after learning about the wage difference between him and his expatriate counterparts.

The father of two, who wants to be known only as Danny, told ST he had been passionate about his job and felt his compensation was fair until he found out that some of his colleagues were making a few thousand dollars more than he did.

This made him “absolutely furious” as he felt he was being “severely undercut”. He has been performing at a minimal level at work since then and doing less than his counterparts in the same position.

Quiet quitting “does not happen overnight”, said Calming Hearts Counselling therapist Caroline Ho.

“It usually is a gradual process. Employers should be mindful of employees, understand their expectations and address them in order to prevent quiet quitting among them,” she suggested.

Apart from monetary issues, some attributed a lack of passion for their quiet quitting.